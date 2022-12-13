Barabanov (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Arizona, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Barabanov missed Monday's practice due to a lower-body issue, and his status versus the Coyotes likely won't be confirmed until the Sharks take the ice for pregame warmups. He's racked up 19 points through 26 contests this season.

