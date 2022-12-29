Barabanov (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against Philadelphia, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Barabanov did participate in Thursday's morning skate and said afterwards that he feels good. He has four goals and 21 points in 31 contests this season while averaging 17:50 of ice time. If Barabanov can't play then Jonah Gadjovich will likely draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Tuesday versus Vancouver.