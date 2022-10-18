Barabanov (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday versus the Islanders, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Barabanov has missed the Sharks' first four games due to the injury. He skated on a line with Tomas Hertl and Steven Lorentz during Monday's practice, so that's his probable assignment if he is healthy enough to play.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Won't play Saturday, but is close•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Will miss Friday's game•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Practicing Thursday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Lands on IR•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Not traveling with team•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Dealing with lower-body issue•