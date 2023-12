Barabanov notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Barabanov has five points over seven contests since he returned from a finger injury. His helper Sunday was his first power-play point through 13 outings this season. He's added 20 shots on net and a minus-6 rating. Aside from a poor plus-minus, he should be capable of solid numbers while holding down a top-six role.