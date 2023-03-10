Barabanov collected two assists in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
Barabanov also recorded two PIM and two shots in 18:29 of ice time. He's up to 13 goals, 42 points, 20 PIM and 109 shots in 61 games this season. Barabanov's provided two goals and five points over his last five outings.
