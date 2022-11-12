Barabanov scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Barabanov got the Sharks on the board in the first period, and he set up a Logan Couture goal after a Stars turnover in the second. This was Barabanov's third multi-point effort in the last seven games. The 28-year-old winger has a goal, seven helpers, 18 shots on net, 11 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 12 appearances, serving as a playmaker on the second line.