Barabanov scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Barabanov has scored in each of the last two games and three times in his last six. The 28-year-old winger has recorded multiple shots on goal in four of those six outings. He's up to six tallies, 23 points, 68 shots, 23 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 34 contests. Barabanov remains a solid supporting member of the Sharks' top six.