Barabanov (undisclosed) will play Thursday versus the Flyers, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Barabanov was a game-time decision Thursday, but he was always on the optimistic side of that label. He'll continue to play in his usual top-six role alongside Logan Couture. Barabanov has been limited to two points in his last five games.
