Barabanov (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Los Angeles, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Barabanov sat out Tuesday's contest against Arizona. He has produced three goals and 19 points in 26 appearances this campaign. Barabanov is projected to be back alongside Logan Couture and Nick Bonino on Saturday.
