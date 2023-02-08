Barabanov recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Barabanov needs just seven more points to match the career-high 39 he put up last season in his first full NHL campaign. At his current pace, the 28-year-old winger should be capable of reaching the 50-point threshold, making him a top-half fantasy target in nearly all formats.
