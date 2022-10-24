Barabanov notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Barabanov's helper on an Erik Karlsson goal in the second period was the former's first point this year. Through four contests, Barabanov has picked up five hits, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a minus-4 rating while playing on the top line. He started the year on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, so it's possible he's just getting up to speed now after missing almost all of the preseason.