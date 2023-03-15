Barabanov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Barabanov has a goal and four helpers over his last three outings, and he's up to eight points through seven games in March. The 28-year-old winger has 14 tallies, 31 assists, 114 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 63 contests overall. He remains on the second line and top power-play unit, providing some sneaky depth value in fantasy.