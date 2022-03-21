Barabanov notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Barabanov set up Timo Meier's game-tying goal just 22 seconds after Lawson Crouse gave the Coyotes a lead. This was Barabanov's second assist in as many games, and he's picked up five points in his last six. The 27-year-old winger has enjoyed a breakout year with 32 points, 73 shots on net, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 54 contests.
