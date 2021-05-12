Barabanov signed a one-year, $1 million contract extension with the Sharks on Wednesday, TSN reports.
Barabanov has been great since being traded to San Jose at the deadline, racking up three goals and seven points through eight games. He'll likely continue to occupy a top-six role while seeing ample power-play time in 2021-22, which could give the 26-year-old forward sneaky fantasy value.
