Barabanov was promoted for Monday's tilt with Arizona, CapFriendly reports.
Barabanov will be in the lineup for the first time as a Shark on Monday. The 26-year-old tallied one assist in 13 games as a member of the Maple Leafs this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Ascends to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Drops to minors•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Back on taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Will start in AHL•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Packs bags for Bay Area•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Rejoins active roster•