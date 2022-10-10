Barabanov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Barabanov missed the first two games of the season and, while he was considered day-to-day, there hasn't been much information on his current status. The 28-year-old scored 39 points in 70 games with the Sharks during the 2021-22 season.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Not traveling with team•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Re-ups with club•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Nabs assist in shootout win•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Considered probable•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Remains unavailable•