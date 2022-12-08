Barabanov notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Barabanov set up a Timo Meier goal in the second period. The helper was Barabanov's fourth in the last six games, and three of those assists have come on the power play. The 28-year-old winger continues to log important top-six minutes, and he's up to three goals, 14 assists, eight power-play points, 48 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 25 appearances.