Barabanov (lower body) likely won't return before the end of the 2022-23 season, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Barabanov hasn't played since March 25 against Calgary. He generated 15 goals, 47 points and 120 shots on net in 68 appearances this season.
