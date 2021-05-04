Barabanov recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Barabanov is thriving on the Sharks' top line with two goals and three helpers in five games with the team. He's up to six points, 18 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 18 contests overall this season when accounting for his time with the Maple Leafs before the trade deadline.