Barabanov recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Barabanov has picked up all six of his assists this season in the last six games, and three of them have come with the man advantage. He set up a Timo Meier tally early in the third period of Thursday's contest. Barabanov has added 12 shots, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while playing a solid two-way game in a top-six role through nine outings.