Barabanov was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Barabanov has settled in nicely with the Sharks since he was acquired from Toronto, scoring four points in four games, including his first career multi-point game. The 26-year-old will likely be recalled for Monday's tilt with Colorado.
