Barabanov produced an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Barabanov set up Tomas Hertl's opening tally at 11:43 of the first period. This was Barabanov's second assists in as many games since he returned from an undisclosed injury that cost him four contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 39 points, 97 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-4 rating through 67 appearances in a breakout season. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he'll be due a noticeable raise from his $1 million salary.