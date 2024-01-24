Barabanov recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
Barabanov helped out on Tomas Hertl's game-winning tally in overtime. The helper was Barabanov's second assist during his active nine-game goal drought. The 29-year-old winger hasn't been as effective this season as in previous years, picking up a modest nine points with 43 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 28 appearances.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Tallies again Thursday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Scores for 100th career point•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Sitting Saturday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Gathers power-play helper•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Slides helper•