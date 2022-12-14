Barabanov (lower body) is not on the ice for warmups and will miss Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes.
Barabanov will have to miss one game with the injury. Noah Gregor or C.J. Suess will replace him in the lineup, while Evgeny Svechnikov or Luke Kunin are most likely to see increased roles.
