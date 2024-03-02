Barabanov (lower body) will not play in Dallas on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Barabanov will also miss Sunday's tilt in Minnesota. Barabanov has three goals and 10 points in 37 games this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Givani Smith.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Posts helper in loss•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Nabs assist Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Tallies again Thursday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Scores for 100th career point•