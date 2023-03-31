Barabanov (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Golden Knights, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Barabanov is set to miss his second straight game with the injury. There's been no timeline established, and with the Sharks out of the playoff hunt, they'll likely take no risks with the winger's health.
