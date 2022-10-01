Barabanov (lower body) is not on the Sharks' flight to Europe, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Barabanov's absence from the trip suggests he won't play in the Sharks' first two games of the season, both against the Predators. Pashelka added that William Eklund is among the players heading east for the overseas games, and he'd likely absorb most of Barabanov's usual top-six minutes if he suits up.