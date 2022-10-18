Barabanov (lower body) was taken off the injured reserve list Tuesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Barabanov was referred to as a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Islanders, but this move seems to suggest that he will play. If he does, it will likely be on a line with Tomas Hertl and Steven Lorentz.
