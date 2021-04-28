Barabanov was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Barabanov scored in his Sharks debut Monday, but he'll head back to the taxi squad for now. The 26-year-old will likely get a few more looks in the lineup before the end of the season.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Scores in Sharks debut•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Joins active roster•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Ascends to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Drops to minors•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Back on taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Will start in AHL•