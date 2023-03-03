Barabanov scored a goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Barabanov picked up both points in the first period as the Sharks established a 2-0 lead. The 28-year-old had gone four games without a point entering Thursday. The winger is up to 12 goals on the year, and he's matched his career high with 39 points through 57 contests. It took him 70 games to reach that mark a year ago.