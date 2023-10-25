Barabanov (upper body) will be out for "a while," coach David Quinn told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday.

Barabanov sustained the injury late in the third period of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Florida. The 29-year-old hasn't recorded a point through six games this season, but he finished the 2022-23 campaign with 15 goals and 47 points in 68 outings. While Barabanov is unavailable, Givani Smith, who spent the last two contests as a healthy scratch, is likely to draw into the lineup. Barabanov's absence might also lead to rookie William Eklund playing an increased role.