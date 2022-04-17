Barabanov (undisclosed) is still considered day-to-day and will not be available Sunday against the Wild, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Barabanov will miss a second straight game with his mysterious injury. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.
