The Sharks acquired Barabonov via trade from San Jose for Antti Suomela on Monday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

In his first NHL season, Barabonov posted just one point -- an assist -- and 11 shots on net across 13 games for the Maple Leafs. The 26-year-old has demonstrated his upside in the AHL this year, albeit in a small sample, putting up two goals and three assists across just two games. This change of scenery could allow Barabanov to take on a larger role with his new team.