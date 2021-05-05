Barabanov was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
This is as much of a paper move as ever -- the Russian winger has two goals and three assists in five games since he joined the sharks. Barabanov will almost assuredly be recalled and play in a top-line role Wednesday versus the Avalanche.
