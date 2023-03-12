Barabanov notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Barabanov has enjoyed a hot start to March with two goals and four helpers over his last six games. The winger's helper Saturday was his first power-play point since Feb. 12. For the season, the 28-year-old has 13 goals, 30 assists, 112 shots on net and a minus-25 rating through 62 appearances.