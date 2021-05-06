Barabanov put up an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Barabanov had the secondary helper on Tomas Hertl's first tally of the game. The 26-year-old Barabanov is thriving in a top-line role with the Sharks, recording two goals and four helpers in his last six games. He'll be an attractive DFS option for the remainder of the regular season since he also sees time on the power play.