Barabanov recorded a power-play assist, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Barabanov extended his point streak to four games with the helper on a Logan Couture goal in the third period. During the streak, Barabanov has two goals and two assists. The winger is at 14 points, 32 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-9 rating through 20 contests.