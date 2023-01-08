Barabanov notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Barabanov set up a Logan Couture tally in the first period. During his four-game point streak, Barabanov has picked up two goals and two helpers. The 28-year-old winger has 25 points, 71 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 36 contests, playing almost exclusively in a top-six role with power-play time.