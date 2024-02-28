Barabanov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Devils.

Barabanov snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper. He's still gone 17 contests without a goal, adding just three assists and 23 shots on net in that span. The 29-year-old has been in a third-line role lately, and he was a healthy scratch Feb. 19 versus the Golden Knights. Barabanov has struggled with just 10 points, 51 shots and a minus-21 rating over 36 appearances this season.