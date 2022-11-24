Barabanov scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken.

Barabanov ended a five-game goal drought a minute into the third period. The 28-year-old winger has two goals and four assists over his last seven games as he continues to be productive on the second line. For the season, he's up to 12 points, 28 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 18 contests.