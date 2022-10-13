Barabanov (lower body) is practicing again Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Barabanov did not travel with the Sharks to Europe for their opening two games of the season. He took line rushes with Nico Sturm Wednesday and could return to the Sharks lineup as early as Friday. He had 10 goals and 39 points in 70 games last season and will likely see bottom-six duty upon his return to the lineup.
