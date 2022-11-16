Barabanov registered two assists (one on the power play) and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Barabanov helped out on third-period tallies by Matt Nieto and Timo Meier. This was the second time in three games that Barabanov's notched multiple points. The 28-year-old winger is up to 10 points (five on the power play) with 24 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 14 appearances. As long as he's in the top six and on the first power-play unit, he'll be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.