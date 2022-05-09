Barabanov agreed to terms on a two-year, $5 million contract extension with San Jose on Monday.
Barabanov set new personal bests this past season in games played (70), goals (10), assists (29) and shots (103). The 27-year-old winger spent time in the top six at points during the season and could get a chance to more permanently cement himself in that role during training camp in the fall. As such, Barabanov could be a solid under-the-radar fantasy play heading into next season.
