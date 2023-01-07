Barabanov produced an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Barabanov is now on a modest three-game point streak, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last seven outings. The 28-year-old set up Matt Nieto's goal just 38 seconds into Friday's contest. Barabanov is up to 24 points, 70 shots, 24 blocks and a minus-14 rating through 35 contests, putting him on pace to top the career-high 39 points he produced in 70 appearances last season.