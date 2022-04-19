Barabanov (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against visiting Columbus, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Barabanov will miss his third straight contest with the undisclosed issue. It's unclear how long he'll remain out, so look for another update once he's ready to return to game action.
