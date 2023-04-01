Barabanov (lower body) won't play Saturday against Arizona and could be unavailable for the rest of the season, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Barabanov, who has been out since March 25, hasn't resumed skating yet. He has produced 15 goals, 47 points and 120 shots on net in 68 contests this campaign. Danil Gushchin, who will make his NHL debut Saturday, will get a chance to play with Tomas Hertl against the Coyotes.