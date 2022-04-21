Barabanov (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Barabanov returned to practice Wednesday, so he'll presumably be ready to return in the near future, but he'll miss a fourth straight game with his undisclosed injury Thursday. The 27-year-old winger was riding a six-game scoreless streak before going down with his undisclosed issue.
