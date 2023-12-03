Barabanov (finger) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Barabanov is expected to return from an 18-game absence in Sunday's contest against the Rangers. He is projected to play alongside Tomas Hertl and William Eklund, per Max Miller of The Hockey News. Barabanov doesn't have a point in six appearances this season, but he has been credited with nine shots on goal and three hits.