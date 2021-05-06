Barabanov was summoned to the active roster on an emergency basis ahead of Wednesday's game against Colorado, per CapFriendly.
The 26-year-old has been on a tear the past five games, racking up two goals and five points over the span. Look for Barabanov to return to his usual top-line role at forward and on the power play when he returns to the lineup for Wednesday's game.
