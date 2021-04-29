Barabanov was promoted to the active roster and will play Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Barabanov scored in his Sharks debut Monday versus the Coyotes. He'll get a look on the top line with Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane in Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Off to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Scores in Sharks debut•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Joins active roster•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Ascends to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Drops to minors•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Back on taxi squad•